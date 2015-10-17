Miami 30, Virginia Tech 20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami answered a Virginia Tech touchdown that cut its late lead to three points with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by quarterback Brad Kaaya’s 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashawn Scott for a 30-20 victory in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash Saturday.

Cornerback Artie Burns then came up with his second interception of the day on the first play of the ensuing series to clinch the victory and snap the Hurricanes’ two-game losing streak.

Miami improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC Coastal Division while the Hokies fell to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Kaaya completed 19 of 30 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns, both to Scott. Running back Joe Yearby scored on a 3-yard run, and kicker Michael Badgley was good on all three of his field-goal attempts.

Quarterbacks Brenden Motley and Michael Brewer each threw a touchdown pass for Virginia Tech, which got two field goals from kicker Joey Slye.

The Hurricanes came up with four takeaways, including an interception by linebacker Juwon Young and a forced fumble and recovery by linebacker Trent Harris.

The key break in the game came near the end of the second quarter. The Hurricanes took just 54 seconds to drive 79 yards in seven plays, scoring on Scott’s 7-yard reception with four seconds left to break a 13-13 tie.