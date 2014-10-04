Preview: Virginia Tech at North Carolina

The loser of the contest will be saddled with a 0-2 mark in ACC play when Virginia Tech visits North Carolina on Saturday. The winner will still be in play for the Coastal title ,and both squads are very much aware of the implication. “I think any time you play on your side, or even in the conference, particularly on your side where we have a loss already,” Hokies coach Frank Beamer told reporters, “it makes it even more important.”

North Carolina is looking to bounce back after allowing 120 points over its last two games in losses to East Carolina and Clemson. “We go out and we play hard and we take care of our job and we’ve got a chance,” Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora told reporters. “If we don’t, if we continue to make the mistakes that we’re making mentally, then it’ll be hard.” Virginia Tech running back Trey Edmunds (five carries in 2014) is expected to receive a decent-sized workload for the first time this season after breaking his leg last December to end a freshman season in which he rushed for 675 yards.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Virginia Tech –2.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (3-2, 0-1 ACC): Freshman running back Shai McKenzie (269 yards, team-best three touchdowns) was lost for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee last week against Western Michigan. Marshawn Williams (team-high 290 yards) will carry most of the workload against North Carolina – depending on the readiness of Edmunds – as the Hokies would like to continue to take pressure off quarterback Michael Brewer, who has thrown more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine). Defensively, linebacker Chase Williams leads in tackles (42) and tackles for losses (8.5), defensive end Dadi Nicolas has a team-best 4.5 sacks and cornerback Kendall Fuller has broken up 10 passes.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (2-2, 0-1): Marquise Williams (896 yards, eight touchdowns) passed for 345 yards and four TDs against Clemson and he has 24 career scoring passes, 12th most in school history. Receiver Quinshad Davis also is moving himself up the receiving touchdowns list as he has 17, one behind third-place Art Weiner (18 from 1946-49). Defensively, cornerback Brian Walker has three interceptions, middle linebacker Jeff Schoettmer has a team-best 30 tackles and strong safety Dominquie Green has three fumble recoveries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia Tech is 8-2 against the Tar Heels since joining the ACC.

2. North Carolina is averaging 40.8 points per game and allowing 44.

3. The Hokies had 308 rushing yards in last week’s win over Western Michigan, their most since piling up 317 against North Carolina State in 2010.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 37, North Carolina 31