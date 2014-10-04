(Updated: CORRECTS to “reception” in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Virginia Tech 34, North Carolina 17: Michael Brewer passed for a touchdown and Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a score as the Hokies cruised past the host Tar Heels in ACC play.

Marshawn Williams rushed for a touchdown and Bucky Hodges had a TD reception for Virginia Tech (4-2, 1-1). Ken Ekanem had a career-high three sacks and the Hokies forced three turnovers and controlled the ball for 41 minutes, three seconds.

Marquise Williams passed for 187 yards and rushed for 94 more for North Carolina (2-3, 0-2). The loss was the third straight for the Tar Heels, who converted just 2-of-13 third-down conversions.

The Hokies built a 14-3 first-quarter lead behind Williams’ 8-yard TD run and Brewer’s 26-yard scoring pass to Hodges. Joey Slye booted a 27-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the half and Fuller raced 47 yards with his interception off Tar Heels backup Mitch Trubisky just 43 seconds later as Virginia Tech took a 24-3 halftime lead.

Brewer, who passed for 186 yards, was intercepted by M.J. Stewart early in the fourth quarter and Elijah Hood scored from the 1 two plays later to bring the Tar Heels within 14 with 13:19 left. North Carolina struck again on Williams’ 10-yard scoring pass to Quinshad Davis with 4:15 to play to pull within 27-17 but Ryan Switzer fumbled away a punt return with 3:12 to go and Virginia Tech’s J.C. Coleman sealed it with a 1-yard scoring run with 2:30 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia Tech is 9-2 against the Tar Heels since joining the ACC. … Davis’ touchdown reception was his 18th, tying Art Weiner (1946-49) for third place on North Carolina’s all-time list. … Marshawn Williams was carted off to the locker room after the third quarter and was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle, while fellow RB Trey Edmunds (shoulder) departed in the final quarter.