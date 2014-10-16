Preview: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

The Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division figures to remain up for grabs until the end, which makes Virginia Tech’s visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday night a big one. The teams are 1-1 in the muddled standings, with mostly division opponents remaining on their respective slates. The Hokies have had plenty of time to soak in a 34-17 victory at North Carolina on Oct. 4, the club’s second straight victory following two close losses to teams that entered last Saturday in the Top 25.

The Panthers have gone a month without a win, having dropped three straight close games, capped by a tough 24-19 setback at Coastal Division leader Virginia on Oct. 4. “If a couple things go one way or another, you feel different,” coach Paul Chryst told the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. “That’s where we have to keep an even approach and just keep working to improve.” The schedule could help as Thursday marks the beginning of three consecutive home games - all against division opponents - for Pittsburgh, although it did lose to Iowa and Akron in its last two contests in the Steel City.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Virginia Tech -1.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-2, 1-1 ACC Coastal): The layoff between games gave quarterback Michael Brewer a chance to hit the reset button and focus on more mistake-free football as he prepares to face a team that ranks fourth in total defense in FBS play. Brewer is fourth in the ACC in passing yards (1,409) but is tied for the lead in interceptions with 11, including at least one in all six games and six against just three touchdowns in his last three contests. Facing the Tar Heels the last time out, the Hokies leaned heavily on the running game with 57 carries compared to Brewer’s 27 passes, a departure for a team that leads the ACC in pass attempts.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-3, 1-1): As sophomore running back James Conner goes, so go the Panthers, something opposing defenses have seemed to figure out. After averaging 181.3 yards per game during Pittsburgh’s 3-0 start, Conner has posted a still solid but definitively weaker 110 yards per game during its 0-3 slide, with his yards per carry dropping from 6.7 to 4.4. Conner ranks fifth in FBS with 874 rushing yards and second in carries with 156, and will be facing the third-ranked rushing defense among ACC teams.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pittsburgh had won three straight home meetings and had won four in a row overall before Virginia Tech’s 19-9 win last season in the first encounter as ACC foes.

2. Hokies coach Frank Beamer is 57-26 on the road in conference play at the school.

3. Panthers WR Tyler Boyd ranks third among ACC pass-catchers with 30 grabs this season, but was limited to season lows of two catches and 20 yards against the Hokies in 2013.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 24, Pittsburgh 23