FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia Tech 19, Pittsburgh 9
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
October 13, 2013 / 7:33 AM / 4 years ago

Virginia Tech 19, Pittsburgh 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGED: school to mascot names in lede - school/mascot changes throughout. Minor editing changes)

No. 25 Virginia Tech 19, Pittsburgh 9: Cody Journell kicked four field goals and the host Hokies rode suffocating defense to beat the Panthers.

Virginia Tech (6-1, 3-0 ACC) held Pittsburgh without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, with just 210 yards of total offense while registering eight sacks. Logan Thomas passed for 239 yards and a first-quarter touchdown while Journell added field goals of 48, 37, 42 and 23 yards for the Hokies.

The Panthers (3-2, 2-2) defense kept the them in the game, holding Virginia Tech to 76 yards rushing. Quarterback Tom Savage completed 13-of-28 passes for 187 yards and the rush game averaged just 0.9 yards per attempt.

Thomas hit Kalvin Cline on a 27-yard touchdown with 10:11 left in the first quarter for the Hokies’ lone touchdown. Journell kicked his first field goal later in the first quarter, but Pittsburgh pulled within 10-3 at halftime on Chris Blewitt’s 47-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining.

Journell added two third-quarter field goals to extend the lead to 16-3, and his final field goal with 3:27 left came after Virginia Tech stopped the Panthers on fourth down. Savage scored Pittsburgh’s only touchdown on a 9-yard run with 2:01 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hokies DE Dadi Nicolas finished with three sacks - one off the school record. … Savage’s touchdown was only the fourth rushing score allowed by Virginia Tech in seven games. … Devin Street caught five passes for 104 yards for the Panthers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.