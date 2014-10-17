(Updated: CHANGES “first” to “only” in graph 4)

Pittsburgh 21, Virginia Tech 16: Chad Voytik threw for a touchdown and ran for a career-high 118 yards while James Conner had two rushing scores as the host Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Boyd hauled in six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh (4-3, 2-1 ACC Coastal), which recorded a 210-26 advantage on the ground in picking up its first win since Sept. 13. Voytik was 10-of-17 for 92 yards while Conner ran 16 times for 85 yards.

Michael Brewer completed 26-of-45 passes for 265 yards and a TD to lead a slow-starting Virginia Tech (4-3, 1-2) attack that produced just 61 total yards in the first half. Joey Slye hit all three of his field-goal attempts for the Hokies, who are 2-3 since upsetting Ohio State on the road Sept. 6.

Voytik lost a fumble on the game’s opening possession but made up for it on the second drive with a 53-yard TD pass to Boyd, who caught a slant and sidestepped a defender before racing to the end zone. The Hokies got on the board on Slye’s 42-yard field goal with 8:44 left in the second quarter before their only turnover led to Conner’s 15-yard TD run for a 14-3 Pittsburgh lead late in the half.

Two more field goals by Slye pulled the Hokies within 14-9 entering the fourth and Brewer answered Conner’s second TD run with an impressive drive that led to a 14-yard scoring pass to Cam Phillips to make it 21-16 with 4:52 left. Virginia Tech forced a punt but a big sack of Brewer kept the Hokies from reaching midfield on a last-gasp effort as Pitt won its fourth straight over Virginia Tech at home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Conner also appeared at defensive end during Virginia Tech’s final series of the third quarter. It was his first appearance on defense since last season’s Little Caesars Pizza Bowl. ... The Hokies extended their scoring streak to a school- and ACC-record 250 straight games. ... Boyd threw a 29-yard pass to Voytik on a first-quarter possession, but the drive stalled.