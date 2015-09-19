Preview: Virginia Tech at Purdue

Purdue coach Darrell Hazell could use a signature victory early in his third season, and the Boilermakers can achieve that when they host Virginia Tech on Saturday. Purdue, which managed four wins during Hazell’s first two years, coughed up a fourth-quarter lead at Marshall in its opener before Austin Appleby threw for four scores in a 38-14 win over Indiana State last week.

The 6-5 Appleby has completed 51 passes – most in the Big Ten – in the first two weeks and gets a test against a defense that allowed 118 yards through the air in a 42-3 win over Furman last week. The Boilermakers face an ACC team for the first time since 2004 and must find answers on defense after giving up 55 points in the first two games. Brenden Motley makes his second start at quarterback in place of injured Michael Brewer for the Hokies after an efficient performance last Saturday. “He never flinched,” Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer told reporters. “He was very much in control. Made some nice throws, and we made nice catches. His play gives is a lot of hope.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Virginia Tech --6

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (1-1): Motley completed 16-of-24 attempts for 233 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions against Furman after taking over in the second half against No. 1 Ohio State in the opener. Freshman Travon McMillian emerged last week with 98 yards rushing to give Hokies more depth to their ground attack, which is needed to give Motley time to get comfortable. Isaiah Ford is Motley’s top target with eight catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games while Cam Phillips has pulled in seven for 90.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-1): Appleby has thrown for 559 yards overall, but had to rebound after tossing four interceptions in the 41-31 loss at Marshall. Sophomore D.J. Knox (193 yards rushing, 48 receiving) and freshman Markell Jones (139 rushing, 32 receiving) give the Boilermakers solid options on the ground, and Appleby often looks to receiver DeAngelo Yancey (seven receptions, 146 yards). Sophomore linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (15 tackles, 2.5 for loss) has led the way for Purdue’s defense, which is tied with the Hokies for sixth in the nation with six takeaways.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hokies are 116-8 since 1993 when they accumulate at least 200 yards rushing.

2. Purdue senior WR Danny Anthrop, who has been hampered by a knee injury, needs five receiving yards to reach 1,000 in his career.

3. Virginia Tech will be playing its first game in the state of Indiana, and the teams are scheduled to meet in Blacksburg, Va. in 2023.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 27, Purdue 24