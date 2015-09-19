Virginia Tech 51, Purdue 24

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Brenden Motley passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 24 yards and a score to lead Virginia Tech to a 51-24 nonconference win over Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Hokies outgained the Boilermakers 471-265 in the first meeting between the teams.

Virginia Tech sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Ford had six receptions for a career-high 128 yards. Hokies junior running back Trey Edmunds ran for 72 yards on nine carries.

Hokies kicker Joey Slye had field goals of 35, 42 and 46 yards.

Tech’s defense, playing without starting linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka (knee sprain), had two sacks and forced three turnovers, including a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown by cornerback Chuck Clark in the first quarter.

The Hokies (2-1) scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams for the first time since a 41-23 win over Clemson in 2007.

Terrell Edmunds blocked Joe Schopper’s punt late in the third quarter and Anthony Shegog returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

The Boilermakers (1-2) scored 14 straight points in the first half to erase a 10-0 deficit. Quarterback Austin Appleby had a 2-yard touchdown run and linebacker Danny Ezechukwu returned a fumble 90 yards for a score early in the second quarter.

Purdue kicker Paul Griggs connected on a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter to tie it 17-17, but Virginia Tech responded with 27 straight points to break open the game.

Boilermakers running back Markell Jones had a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to end the Hokies’ scoring run.