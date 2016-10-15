Preview: Virginia Tech at Syracuse

No. 19 Virginia Tech is rapidly becoming a dangerous team in the ACC and aims for its fourth straight victory Saturday against host Syracuse. The Hokies have outscored their opponents 137-20 during their current winning streak and are coming off a resounding win at North Carolina.

The Hokies routed the reigning ACC Coastal Division champion Tar Heels 34-3 behind quarterback Jerod Evans, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for another. "We're tired of hearing about everybody else," Evans said after the contest. "We're tired of hearing about UNC, Miami, Clemson, Louisville, etc. Those are great teams, don't get me wrong. ... But at the same time, we feel like we should be mentioned in those categories with those guys. So every week we have a statement we want to make." Syracuse is aiming to rebound from a lethargic 28-9 defeat to Wake Forest - the team's fourth loss in five games. "We had some costly turnovers, three-and-outs, and some bad situations," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "Those really forced us to do some things down the stretch to put it back in their favor."

TV: 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Virginia Tech -19.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-1, 2-0 ACC): The Hokies' pass defense is one of their strengths as the unit ranks second in the nation in yards allowed per game (132.2). Virginia Tech's defense has allowed a point in only three of the last 12 quarters and is giving up 237.6 yards per game, good for third best in the nation. Evans enters the weekend with 15 touchdowns and one interception - the best ratio among FBS quarterbacks - and also is the team's second-leading rusher with 258 yards on the ground.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2-4, 0-2): The Orange have received solid play from Eric Dungey, who ranks second in the league in passing yards per game (314.3), and wideout Amba Etta-Tawo, who leads the conference in receptions (51). On the other hand, Syracuse ranks last in the league in both scoring defense (36 points) and total defense (475.2 yards). Dungey has five of the team's seven rushing touchdowns, while Dontae Strickland (343 yards) is the Orange's top threat in the running game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hokies have outscored their two ACC opponents 83-3 this season.

2. In the last 25 games where it has scored 17 points or fewer, Syracuse is 2-23.

3. Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford needs one TD catch to tie Antonio Freeman (22) for the top spot in team history.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 41, Syracuse 27