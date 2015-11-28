Preview: Virginia Tech at Virginia

Virginia Tech needs a victory at rival Virginia on Saturday in the Commonwealth Cup to send coach Frank Beamer into retirement with a 23rd consecutive bowl game. The Hokies suffered a 30-27 overtime defeat against No. 11 North Carolina in Beamer’s final home game, leaving them one win from extending the longest bowl streak recognized by the NCAA.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford registered eight receptions and 155 yards last week for Virginia Tech, which has beaten the Cavaliers 11 straight times and 15 of the previous 16. “For us, the past has no power over the present moment,” Virginia coach Mike London told the Roanoke Times. “The present moment is for us to make sure we take care of the things we can to help win a football game.” Virginia will try to end the season with two straight victories after surprising bowl-bound Duke 42-34 last week, and has averaged a little more than 30 points in its last four games. Quarterback Matt Johns has tossed six touchdown passes and has been intercepted just once in the past two contests.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Virginia Tech -3.5

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (5-6, 3-4 ACC): Ford has caught 57 passes for 816 yards and tied the school record with nine touchdown receptions, joining Cam Phillips (43 catches) and Bucky Hodges (six TDs) in a formidable passing attack. Senior Michael Brewer has completed 58.7 percent of his passes and boasts 10 touchdown strikes in six games. The Hokies have been balanced on offense with freshman running back Travon McMillian emerging as a threat with 880 yards and five scores.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (4-7, 3-4): Johns has totaled 604 yards through the air the last two weeks, and his top target Canaan Severin (51 catches, 713 yards, seven TDs) is expected to play despite suffering an arm injury last week. Running back Taquan Mizzell is the most versatile performer for the Cavaliers, gaining 638 yards on the ground and registering 68 catches for another 671. Linebacker Micah Kiser (107) and safety Quin Blanding (105), who lead the conference in tackles, key the defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Beamer has 278 victories, the most of any active coach in FBS and ranks sixth all-time.

2. The Cavaliers recorded a season-high 502 yards of offense against Duke last Saturday.

3. Virginia Tech CB Chuck Clark leads the team with 88 tackles – tied for ninth in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 27, Virginia 21