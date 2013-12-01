Virginia Tech 16, Virginia 6: Logan Thomas threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Hokies to their 10th straight win against the Cavaliers.Demitri Knowles had four catches for 101 yards for Virginia Tech (8-4, 5-3 ACC) and Trey Edmunds added 93 rushing yards. Eric Kristensen hit all three of his field-goal attempts.

Kevin Parks rushed for 105 yards to lead Virginia (2-10, 0-8), which finishes the season with nine consecutive losses. David Watford went 13-of-23 for 122 yards and backup Greyson Lambert went 4-of-16 for 54 yards while leading the final five possessions.

Virginia’s Alec Vozenilek tied the game at 6 with his second field goal and Kristensen’s 38-yard field goal put the Hokies ahead for good with 2:32 left in the first half. Virginia Tech recovered the ensuing onside kick but fumbled away the possession two plays later.

Virginia couldn’t convert after the turnover and gave the ball back on downs with 1:04 left in the second quarter. Thomas went 4-of-7 on the ensuing drive, hitting Edmunds for a 26-yard score to push the Hokies lead to 16-6 with 21 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Edmunds injured his right ankle early in the fourth quarter and did not return. ... Parks (1,031) became Virginia’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Alvin Pearman in 2004. ... The Cavaliers recorded six sacks while the Hokies recorded two in the fourth quarter.