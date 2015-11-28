Virginia Tech 23, Virginia 20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia Tech extended their winning streak to 12 over in-state rival Virginia as the Hokies knocked off the Cavaliers 23-20 on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

The win for the Hokies was their sixth of the season in head coach Frank Beamer’s last regular-season game as a head coach, and made Virginia Tech (6-6, 4-4) bowl eligible.

After kicker Joey Slye nailed a 41-yard field goal with 1:38 to play in the game, Virginia (4-8, 3-5) quarterback Matt Johns tossed his second interception of the day to secure the victory for the Hokies.

The Cavaliers outgained Virginia Tech 433-304 on the day but struggled to put the ball into the end zone at times. Running back Albert Reid led Virginia with 103 yards rushing which included a 57-yard touchdown run.

Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Brewer tossed two touchdowns and finished with 237 yards through the air. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford recorded 121 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Both teams struggled on offense in the first half as they traded a pair of field goals to go into the halftime break tied at six.

Virginia outgained Virginia Tech 165-69 in the half and yielded just four Hokie first downs.