Wake Forest 6, Virginia Tech 3 (2 OT)

Wake Forest 6, Virginia Tech 3 (2OT): Mike Weaver kicked a pair of field goals in overtime to atone for three misses during regulation as the host Demon Deacons snapped a six-game losing streak.John Wolford went 18-of-32 for 160 yards with an interception and Cam Serigne had six receptions for 74 yards for Wake Forest (3-8, 1-6 ACC), which beat Virginia Tech for the first time since 1984. Weaver redeemed himself with a 49-yard field goal in the first overtime and, after Joey Slye answered from 28 yards before missing from 53 in the second extra period, hit the winner from 39 yards.

Michael Brewer finished 15-of-28 for 126 yards with an interception for the Hokies (5-6, 2-5), who must beat rival Virginia next week to be eligible to play in a bowl for a 22nd consecutive season. J.C. Coleman rushed for 98 yards on 18 carries for Virginia Tech, which outgained the Demon Deacons 254-234.

Weaver, who was 13-of-14 on field goals entering the game, missed badly from 42 yards early in the second quarter and had two shots on Wake Forest’s first possession of the third quarter. He again missed from 42 yards but got a second chance from 37 yards after an offside penalty, only to miss again.

The Demon Deacons put together one of the best offensive series of the day on the final drive of regulation, moving 61 yards in 10 plays to set up Weaver’s try from 37 yards, but he was off the mark again to force overtime. Wake Forest totaled minus-2 yards on its two series in overtime, but both of Weaver’s kicks were true and Brewer was hit for a loss twice on Virginia Tech’s possession in the second overtime, pushing the Hokies out of Slye’s range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was the first FBS contest this season to remain scoreless through three quarters and only the fourth to be scoreless at halftime. … It was the first game with no points scored in regulation since Arkansas State’s 3-0 overtime win over Florida Atlantic in 2005. … Virginia Tech TE Bucky Hodges had four receptions to give him 39 for the season, breaking Steve Johnson’s record for the most for a Hokies tight end under coach Frank Beamer.