Preview: Wake Forest at Boston College

Points might be at a premium Saturday when Boston College brings the nation’s top-ranked defense into a meeting with visiting Wake Forest for a matchup of last-place teams in the ACC Atlantic Division. The Eagles have allowed just 23 points in their first two conference games but have only amassed seven of their own and need to find a way to support the dominant defense.

“We’ve got a lot of new pieces in there and continual shuffling of bodies due to injuries is unsettling, so we are not getting the continuity we need to be an execution offense,” coach Steve Addazio said Monday. The lack of continuity may continue as long as the quarterback situation remains unsettled, but Addazio figures to press on with freshmen Troy Flutie and Jeff Smith splitting time, although Flutie was 5-of-8 for 129 yards and a touchdown in his limited action in last week’s 9-7 loss at Duke. The Demon Deacons have had fewer issues with the ball and stuck with then-No. 9 Florida State last week before falling 24-16. While Flutie and Smith seek that next step, fellow freshman Kendall Hinton has emerged as a weapon in the wake of an injury to John Wolford, throwing for 460 yards over the last two weeks and amassing 206 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground over the last three.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-3, 0-2 ACC): While Hinton has put up some impressive numbers with his legs, coach Dave Clawson was pleased to see others contribute in that category, as Matt Colburn and Tyler Bell combined for 90 yards on 21 carries against Florida State. “It was really encouraging to see Tyler Bell and Matt Colburn rip off runs against a very good defense,” Clawson said. That could be more important if and when Wolford — a big-armed pocket presence who lacks the scrambling ability of Hinton — regains some playing time after returning to make one pass last week against the Seminoles.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2, 0-2): The Eagles need to make the most out of their limited scoring opportunities, which highlights the issues in the kicking game. Freshman Colton Lichtenberg missed his lone try against Duke and a second field-goal attempt never got off the ground after a muffed snap. Addazio said he is sticking with Lichtenberg, who did hit the decisive 25-year field goal in a 17-14 win over Northern Illinois two weeks ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Demon Deacons TE Cam Serigne had a career-high 10 catches last week and ranks second in FBS play among tight ends with 5.2 grabs per game.

2. Smith has completed only 3-of-16 passes for 12 yards in the last three games, but has produced 213 rushing yards on 27 carries on the season.

3. The team that scored first has won each of the last seven meetings.

PREDICTION: Boston College 17, Wake Forest 13