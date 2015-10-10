FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wake Forest 3, Boston College 0
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 10, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Wake Forest 3, Boston College 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON -- Wake Forest survived a wild finish and pulled out a 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Boston College in a defensive struggle on Saturday.

The game ended with Boston College unable to get a play off at the Wake Forest one-yard-line, the Eagles attempting to spike the ball but doing it a fraction of a second too late.

There was a review and the game was declared over.

Related Coverage

Running back Tyler Rouse had run into the line on a play that started with 14 seconds left. Boston College had no timeouts and then ran out of time.

Wake Forest (3-3, 1-2 in the ACC) seemingly had the game wrapped up when BC quarterback Troy Flutie fumbled on a quarterback sneak with 2:12 left in the game.

But Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn fumbled the ball back to the Eagles at the 11-yard line with 56 seconds remaining.

Freshman quarterback Jeff Smith ran the ball down to the one to set up the crazy finish.

Mike Weaver kicked a 25-yard third-quarter field goal for the only points, after a fumble by freshman running back Jordin Gowins at his own four-yard-line.

BC freshman kicker Colton Lichtenberg, who missed a late field that left his team with a 9-7 loss at Duke the previous week, missed from 31 and 26 yards -– one in each half -- to keep the Eagles scoreless.

Boston College’s defense, No. 1 in the country coming in, didn’t allow a touchdown for the second straight week, but the Eagles still fell to 3-3, 0-3.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.