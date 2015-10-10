Wake Forest 3, Boston College 0

BOSTON -- Wake Forest survived a wild finish and pulled out a 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Boston College in a defensive struggle on Saturday.

The game ended with Boston College unable to get a play off at the Wake Forest one-yard-line, the Eagles attempting to spike the ball but doing it a fraction of a second too late.

There was a review and the game was declared over.

Running back Tyler Rouse had run into the line on a play that started with 14 seconds left. Boston College had no timeouts and then ran out of time.

Wake Forest (3-3, 1-2 in the ACC) seemingly had the game wrapped up when BC quarterback Troy Flutie fumbled on a quarterback sneak with 2:12 left in the game.

But Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn fumbled the ball back to the Eagles at the 11-yard line with 56 seconds remaining.

Freshman quarterback Jeff Smith ran the ball down to the one to set up the crazy finish.

Mike Weaver kicked a 25-yard third-quarter field goal for the only points, after a fumble by freshman running back Jordin Gowins at his own four-yard-line.

BC freshman kicker Colton Lichtenberg, who missed a late field that left his team with a 9-7 loss at Duke the previous week, missed from 31 and 26 yards -– one in each half -- to keep the Eagles scoreless.

Boston College’s defense, No. 1 in the country coming in, didn’t allow a touchdown for the second straight week, but the Eagles still fell to 3-3, 0-3.