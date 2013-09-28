Preview: Wake Forest at Clemson

Heisman Trophy candidate Tajh Boyd is closing in on becoming the third player in ACC history to reach 10,000 yards of total offense as No. 4 Clemson hosts Wake Forest on Saturday. The senior Tigers quarterback is 409 yards away from the milestone that only North Carolina State’s Philip Rivers (13,582 from 2000-03) and Georgia Tech’s Joe Hamilton (10,065 from 1996-99) have previously reached. The Demon Deacons have lost 32 straight games against teams ranked in the Top 5 dating back to a victory over Tennessee in 1946.

Boyd had a field day against Wake Forest last season, throwing for five touchdowns and setting a school record with 428 yards. He teamed for two touchdowns to Martavis Bryant in a victory against North Carolina State on Sept. 19 and coach Dabo Swinney said that Bryant will have his playing time reduced against Wake Forest for making a throat-slashing gesture after one of the scores. Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe knows it will be hard to notch an upset. “We have to play for four quarters at a high level to have a chance,” said Grobe, who in his 13th season at the school. “This is probably the best Clemson team we’ve played since I’ve been here.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Clemson -28.5.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-2, 0-1 ACC): Senior quarterback Tanner Price has passed for 852 yards and five touchdowns and his next passing score will move him into second place in program history with 45. Senior receiver Michael Campanaro has 25 receptions for 354 yards and he leads all active ACC players with 187 career receptions – third in school history, one behind second-place Ricky Proehl (1986-89). Senior nose guard Nikita Whitlock, who had a career-best 15 tackles against Army and has 31 tackles and a team-leading nine for loss, leads a Wake Forest defense averaging 15.8 points against with 11 takeaways.

ABOUT CLEMSON (3-0, 1-0 ACC): Boyd can bolster his Heisman hopes with another huge showing against the Demon Deacons; his six touchdown passes this season raise his career count to 79, tied for second place in ACC history with former Florida State Heisman winner Chris Weinke (1997-2000). Junior receiver Sammy Watkins had a school-record 202 receiving yards in last season’s rout of Wake Forest but he has modest 2013 season totals of 19 receptions for 242 yards and one touchdown. Junior defensive end Vic Beasley had three sacks against North Carolina State to raise his season total to five and junior middle linebacker Stephone Anthony has a team-best 37 tackles.

1. Clemson leads the series 60-17-1 and has won four consecutive meetings and six of the last seven.

2. Wake Forest is 9-73 all-time in road games against ranked programs.

3. Tigers sophomore OT Isaiah Battle was suspended for the contest due to punching a North Carolina State player on Sept. 19.

PREDICTION: Clemson 48, Wake Forest 14