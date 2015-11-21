Preview: Wake Forest at Clemson

Clemson essentially has three games sitting between it and a place in the College Football Playoffs. The nation’s No. 1 team - both in the coaches poll and in the playoff standings - puts its undefeated record to the test Saturday against visiting Wake Forest in ACC action.

The Tigers were not at their best in last week’s 37-27 win against Syracuse, but coach Dabo Swinney was not in the mood to criticize his team for only winning by 10 on the road. “I don’t think anybody is overlooking anybody,” he said to reporters. “I think it’s just hard to win. It’s not a beauty pageant.” Deshaun Watson’s performance was a thing of beauty against Syracuse, as the Heisman Trophy candidate threw for 360 yards and ran for 105 while accounting for three TDs. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is looking to snap a pair of losing streaks - a four-game skid this season and a six-game losing streak to Clemson that dates back to a 12-7 win in 2008.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Clemson -29

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-7, 1-5 ACC): The Demon Deacons are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season in terms of competition, as they are playing on the road against a top-five school for the second straight week. In last week’s 28-7 defeat at Notre Dame, Wake Forest actually outgained the Fighting Irish, 340-282, and controlled the ball for more than 35 minutes, but was doomed by a pair of big plays - a pick-six thrown by John Wolford and a 98-yard TD run by Notre Dame’s Josh Adams. Wolford has thrown four interceptions in the last two games, while leading tailback Tyler Bell has 114 touches this season but has yet to find the end zone.

ABOUT CLEMSON (10-0, 7-0): The Tigers have won each of their last six games by double figures, although they only led the Orange by a touchdown until less seven minutes remained last weekend. Watson is a threat on the ground, but Wayne Gallman - who is questionable with an ankle injury - leads the way with 1,043 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and also has become more of a factor in the passing game lately. Artavis Scott is by far Clemson’s biggest weapon through the air with 68 catches for 627 yards and four scores, although he hasn’t found the end zone in any of his last four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams were tied in the fourth quarter last season before Clemson scored two late touchdowns to win 34-20.

2. Clemson’s current 13-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest in school history. The team won 15 straight in the late 1940s.

3. The Tigers are seeking the 700th win in school history.

PREDICTION: Clemson 39, Wake Forest 13