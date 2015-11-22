No. 1 Clemson stays perfect with 33-13 win

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Even at less than full strength, Clemson continues to be the class of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

With 1,000-yard rusher Wayne Gallman and two other starters taking the day off with minor injuries, the top-ranked Tigers still had more than enough firepower to throttle Wake Forest 33-13 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth score as Clemson capped a perfect ACC season, improving to 8-0 in league play and 11-0 overall.

Clemson needs a victory at rival South Carolina on Saturday to complete the third undefeated regular season in school history. The Tigers will play No. 17 North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, N.C.

“We’ve got 14 days left, with an opportunity to be the best in the state, the best in the ACC and play for a chance to be the best in the nation,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said.

Saturday’s victory also gave the Tigers’ senior class a school-record 43 victories over the last four years.

Watson completed 24 of 35 passes en route to his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season. He guided the Tigers to 500 or more yards for a seventh consecutive game.

Clemson’s defense did its part, too, holding Wake Forest to 152 yards and collecting a season-high 13 tackles for loss.

Wake Forest slipped to 3-8, 1-6 with a game remaining against Duke.

“We look forward to when we’re an older football team and an experienced football team,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We played one today, and we have to be so perfect against a team like that. And we’re just not there yet. They get their touchdowns and their points so easily.”

Clemson took control from the outset, driving 63 yards in seven plays for a touchdown on its first possession, with Watson dashing in from 3 yards for the score. It marked the seventh time in 11 games this season that the Tigers had scored on their first possession.

By quarter’s end, Clemson’s lead swelled to 20-0 as Watson lofted a 44-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Charone Peake, then threw a quick strike on a slant to freshman receiver Deon Cain for an 11-yard score.

Wake Forest got its first touchdown midway through the second quarter after linebacker Hunter Williams intercepted a Watson pass and returned it 17 yards to the Clemson 11. Backup quarterback Kendall Hinton scored on an 8-yard run two plays later.

But Watson shrugged off that miscue, guiding the Tigers 74 yards on a seven-play drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Germone Hopper, who had 120 yards receiving.

Freshman kicker Greg Huegel added a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the half for a 30-7 Clemson lead and the Tigers coasted from there.

“We gave up four touchdowns over our heads, and that’s the football game,” Clawson said. “Clemson has really skilled receivers and we didn’t get much of a pass rush to help in covering them.”

The Deacons, who added a fourth-quarter score when wide receiver Cortez Lewis caught a 30-yard pass from quarterback Kendall Hinton, managed only 39 yards rushing.

Wake Forest starting quarterback John Wolford was on the run much of the night and was sacked five times. He completed 12-of-20 passes for 91 yards.

Clemson totaled 552 yards, including 171 on the ground.

With Gallman sidelined by a foot injury, senior Zac Brooks got the start in his final home game. Brooks rushed for just 14 yards on seven carries, but Watson had 44 yards on the ground and his backup -- freshman Kelly Bryant -- added 58 yards rushing on eight carries.

Swinney lamented Clemson’s three interceptions, including two by Watson, then opted not to dwell on the topic.

“There are only three teams left undefeated, and I went in there and talked to the players and said, ‘We may not always be perfect, we make mistakes, but we win,'” Swinney said. “To win 20 out of 21 and 14 in a row, it speaks volumes for the type of guys we have, but also for the kind of culture that we have created.”

NOTES: Clemson DE Shaq Lawson had 1.5 tackles for loss, giving him a team- and ACC-leading 19 this season. ... Clemson PK Greg Huegel has made 15 consecutive field goal attempts and is 17 of 17 in ACC play. ... Wake Forest DT Tylor Harris blocked the PAT after Clemson’s third touchdown, giving him five blocked PATs in his career. ... Wake Forest TE Cam Serigne, who entered the game with a team-leading 40 receptions, didn’t catch his first pass until six minutes remained in the third quarter. He finished with one reception for 6 yards.