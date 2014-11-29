Preview: Wake Forest at Duke

Duke will try to put aside its disappointment as it prepares for a visit from in-state rival Wake Forest for Saturday’s season finale. The Blue Devils lost a chance at the ACC Coastal division title with last week’s loss to North Carolina, but they are still looking forward at a bowl game and a chance at another 10-win season. “That last two losses have definitely taken the air out of the locker room a little bit,” Duke receiver Jamison Crowder told the media Tuesday. “We have to make sure we are focused on (Wake Forest) and enjoy another opportunity to play.”

Wake Forest’s veteran defense was on display in last week’s 6-3 double-overtime win against Virginia Tech, snapping the Demon Deacons’ six-game losing streak. Its young offense, however, is ranked at the bottom nationally. Duke has won the past two rivalry games - each by a touchdown - after Wake Forest won 12 straight meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Duke -19.5

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-8, 1-6 ACC): The Demon Deacons are ranked 127th out of 128 FBS teams in scoring (14.3) and last in rushing yards (37.7) and total offense (207.3). Freshman quarterback John Wolford has completed 190-of-331 passes for 1,786 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions and redshirt freshman running back Dezmond Wortham (217 yards) and redshirt freshman tight end Cam Serigne (48 catches, 482 yards, four TDs) are the team’s top playmakers. Senior corners Kevin Johnson (43 tackles, one interception) and Merrill Noel (40 tackles, three interceptions) and sophomore safety Ryan Janvion (104 tackles) lead a defense allowing 25.1 points per game.

ABOUT DUKE (8-3, 4-3): Anthony Boone has thrown for 2,232 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions while Thomas Sirk has completed 9-of-13 passes for 49 yards and two scores and has rushed for a team-high eight TDs - mostly in short-distance situations. Running backs Shaun Wilson, Shquille Powell and Josh Snead have combined for 1,393 rushing yards and nine TDs. Crowder leads the Blue Devils with 70 catches for 840 yards and five TDs and needs 5 yards to pass North Carolina State’s T.J. Graham (5,225 yards) on the ACC all-time all-purpose yardage list.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wake Forest P Alexander Kinal (43.8 yards per punt) has punted 78 times with zero touchbacks and 26 landing inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

2. The Demon Deacons are trying to record back-to-back November wins for the first time since 2008.

3. Duke will begin remodeling Wallace Wade Stadium after Saturday’s game.

PREDICTION: Duke 27, Wake Forest 13