Preview: Wake Forest at Duke

Victories come in all shapes and sizes - and ACC rivals Wake Forest and Duke can attest to that as they face off Saturday afternoon in Durham. The Demon Deacons were awful in their opener but pulled out a 7-3 win over Tulane; the Blue Devils were far better, rolling past North Carolina Central 49-6.

Wins doesn't get much uglier than the one Wake Forest posted last week, as John Walford threw for just 79 yards, while leading rusher Kendall Hinton managed a paltry 24 yards. But a stout defensive effort made Hinton's early touchdown stand up as the Demon Deacons won their opener for the second year in a row. They could be in tough, however, against a Duke offense that pummeled the Eagles on the ground, racking up 308 yards and four scores. Daniel Jones had a pair of touchdown passes and added a rushing score while Jela Duncan went over 100 yards on the ground with two scores.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Duke -5

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (1-0): Winning ugly is nothing new for the Demon Deacons, who finished last in the Bowl Subdivision last year with an average of 216.3 yards per game. "The result is, it looks a lot like the other games we've won here," head coach Dave Clawson said after the game. "We're 1-0, we're excited, there's a lot to teach off of, but clearly, we have to be a lot more productive on offense." It's unclear how Clawson plans to use quarterbacks Walford and Hinton this week after both received a healthy amount of playing time in the opener.

ABOUT DUKE (1-0): As early-season confidence builders go, the Blue Devils couldn't have asked for a better scenario as they outgained the lowly Eagles by more than 400 yards while scoring on seven of their 10 possessions in the opening half. Jones looked comfortable in his first game with Duke, completing 10-of-15 passes in his collegiate debut before giving way to Parker Boehme late. The majority of the team's skill players had a taste of action against North Carolina Central; 11 players had at least one carry while 11 finished with at least one reception.

1. Walford has averaged 292 yards with five touchdowns in two career meetings with Duke.

2. Blue Devils DT A.J. Wolf had three sacks in the opener, becoming the first Duke player to achieve the feat in 13 years.

3. Duke has a 57-37-2 edge in the all-time series and has won the last four meetings.

PREDICTION: Duke 31, Wake Forest 21