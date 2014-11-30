(Updated: ADDS “and a touchdown” in lede ADDS “and scored a rushing touchdown” in graph 2 CORRECTS to “24-of-36 for 251 yards” in graph 3 CORRECTS time to 6:02 in graph 5)

Duke 41, Wake Forest 21: Jamison Crowder had eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown as the host Blue Devils beat their in-state rivals for the third straight meeting.

Anthony Boone went 19-of-31 for 275 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for Duke (9-3, 5-3 ACC) and Thomas Sirk added a TD pass on his only attempt. Shaquille Powell rushed for 63 yards and Shaun Wilson added 22 yards and a score.

John Wolford went 24-of-36 for 251 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wake Forest (3-9, 1-7), which lost two turnovers and failed on three of its five fourth-down attempts. Matt James had nine catches for 87 yards, Brandon Terry had two for 51 yards and a touchdown and Cam Serigne had six catches for 49 yards and a score.

Wolford answered Boone’s 4-yard touchdown run with a 27-yard pass to Jared Crump but Duke took control with a pair of scores in a nine-second span. Wilson scored from 8 yards out after Wake Forest fumbled a punt and the Blue Devils recovered the ensuing onside kick and quickly scored on Boone’s 52-yard pass to Crowder for a 21-7 lead with 4:05 left in first quarter.

Wolford followed a pair of Duke field goals with TD passes - to Serigne late in the second quarter and a 40-yarder to Terry to open the third - to get Wake Forest within 27-21. Duke lineman Casey Blaser recovered Sirk’s goal-line fumble in the end zone to push the Blue Devils ahead 34-21 with 6:46 left in the third and Sirk sealed the win with an 18-yard TD pass to David Reeves with 6:02 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crowder (3,539) passed Florida State’s Peter Warrick (3,517 yards in 1996-99) for the third-most career receiving yards in ACC history. ... Wake Forest’s 315 total yards of offense and 21 points were the most in an ACC contest this season. ... Serigne, a redshirt freshman, broke the school record for single-season catches (54) by a tight end on his second-quarter TD.