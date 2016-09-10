Carney paces Wake Forest past Duke

Freshman running back Cade Carney scored on three touchdown runs and Wake Forest defeated Duke 24-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Carney gained 94 yards on 14 carries. His scoring runs were from 7, 1 and 55 yards, helping end Duke's four-game winning streak in the series between in-state opponents.

Leading 21-14, Wake Forest opted to go for a first down after reaching the Duke 27-yard line with less than nine minutes to play. Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris picked off Hinton, but the Blue Devils failed to convert.

The next time Wake Forest had possession, its drive was capped by Mike Weaver's 34-yard field goal that bounced off the right upright and through for the posts for a 24-14 edge with 3:50 remaining.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, in his second college game, completed 31 of 48 passes for 332 yards, but he was intercepted by cornerback Brad Watson with less than two minutes to play. Receiver Anthony Nash picked up 112 yards on eight catches.

Wake Forest began the game with John Wolford at quarterback, but the rotation with Kendall Hinton ceased by the second half when Hinton was used exclusively.

Wake Forest took over at the Duke 14-yard line after the Blue Devils fumbled on the first possession of the second half. That set up Carney's 1-yard touchdown run for the Demon Deacons' first lead.

Duke then went 75 yards in six plays, with quarterback Daniel Jones' 2-yard run.

Earlier, Duke led 7-0 on Jones' 1-yard fourth-down run. After forcing Wake Forest's second punt put the Blue Devils back in business at the Demon Deacons' 38, but a backward pass turned into a fumble.

Duke wasted another chance when AJ Reed's 30-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter hit the right upright. He also missed from 43 yards on the last play of the first half.

Wake Forest pulled even with 6:58 to go in the second quarter on Carney's 7-yard run for the freshman's first college points.