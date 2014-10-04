Preview: Wake Forest at Florida State

Second-ranked Florida State looks to keep its perfect record in tact when it hosts Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles rallied from a 17-point deficit against North Carolina State to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games, but fell below Alabama in the latest USA Today top-25 poll. “I‘m very proud of where we are, I like the development of the team,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I‘m very excited to see where we go from here, I really am.”

Wake Forest has lost two of its last three games and is coming off a 20-10 setback to Louisville. Things are likely to go from bad to worse for the Demon Deacons as they hope to halt a seven-game road losing skid in Tallahassee, where they have won just three times since 1959. “It certainly doesn’t get easier this week as we’re going down and playing the defending national champions,” coach Dave Clawson said. “They are loaded on both sides of the ball.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Florida State -39.5

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-3, 0-1 ACC): Defensive end Tyler Harris was a force against Louisville, setting an FBS record with three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown. Freshman quarterback John Wolford struggled mightily against the Cardinals, throwing three interceptions and finishing with just 122 yards. The Demon Deacons are one of the worst rushing teams in the nation and finished with -22 rushing yards last weekend.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-0, 2-0): Jameis Winston returned from his one-game suspension to complete 26-of-38 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns in the 56-41 win over North Carolina State. Rashad Greene caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown to become the third receiver in school history with 200 receptions and 3,000 receiving yards in his career. Karlos Williams had his best game of the season, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns versus the Wolfpack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State has won four of its last five meetings with Wake Forest.

2. The Seminoles have outscored the Demon Deacons 111-3 in their last two meetings.

3. Wake Forest has recorded three defensive touchdowns this season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 48, Wake Forest 13