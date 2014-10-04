No. 2 Florida State 43, Wake Forest 3: Jameis Winston threw for 297 yards and a touchdown as the host Seminoles pulled away from the Demon Deacons in ACC play.

Winston completed 23-of-39 passes and added a rushing touchdown while Travis Rudolph caught four passes for 66 yards and a score for Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC), which extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 21 games. Mario Pender rushed for a touchdown, Reggie Northrup added a defensive TD and Roberto Aguayo kicked five field goals for the Seminoles, who scored the game’s final 43 points.

John Wolford finished 9-of-15 for just 58 yards and an interception for Wake Forest (2-4, 0-2), which turned the ball over three times. Mike Weaver kicked a field goal and Merrill Noel chipped in with an interception for the Demon Deacons, who mustered just 126 yards of total offense.

Florida State spotted Wake Forest a 3-0 lead before Aguayo kicked two field goals and Winston powered his way into the end zone from two-yards out to give the Seminoles a 13-3 halftime advantage. Aguayo booted a 52-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter to extend Florida State’s advantage to 13.

The Seminoles pulled ahead 23-3 after Pender’s 3-yard touchdown run before Northrup returned a fumble 31 yards for a score to put Florida State on top by 27. Winston threw a 59-yard strike to Rudolph to make it 40-3 and the Seminoles went on to win their 18th straight ACC game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State WR Rashad Greene left the game in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return. … Wake Forest has lost eight straight times to the Seminoles in Tallahassee. … Aguayo has kicked a school-record 21 consecutive field goals.