Wake Forest goes to 4-0 with win over Indiana

John Wolford rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one as Wake Forest defeated mistake-prone Indiana 33-28 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

The Demon Deacons (4-0) intercepted Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow five times.

Lagow threw for 496 yards and three touchdowns, including a 49-yard scoring pass to receiver Donavan Hale with 11 seconds remaining.

Matt Colburn rushed for 103 yards on 29 carries for Wake Forest. Wolford's scoring runs of 4 and 11 runs marked the first and final touchdowns for the Demon Deacons.

Indiana (2-1) struck first on Lagow's 75-yard pass play to receiver Nick Westbrook on the first snap of the game.

The Demon Deacons went ahead when Jessie Bates returned a Lagow interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

It was 21-7 at halftime after Wolford's 26-yard pass to receiver Chuck Wade with 58 seconds to go in the second quarter.

By halftime, Indiana had 296 yards of total offense, but Lagow had been intercepted three times and the Hoosiers had a field goal attempt blocked.

With Indiana facing a 24-7 hole, Lagow's 10-yard touchdown pass to Westbrook closed the gap to 24-14.

Mike Weaver's field goals from 46 and 30 yards in the third quarter helped Wake Forest widen its lead, but running back Tyler Natee scored on a 1-yard run with 39 seconds left in the third quarter and Indiana pulled within 27-21.