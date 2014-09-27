Preview: Wake Forest at Louisville

Louisville bounced back nicely from its firstloss of the season, but another hurdle looms Saturday when theCardinals resume Atlantic Coast Conference play against visiting WakeForest. Starting quarterback Will Gardner took a hit to his left knee inthe third quarter of last Saturdays 34-3 win over Florida International andmissed practice early this week while receiving treatment. If Gardner cant go,prized freshman Reggie Bonnafon -- whos shown flashes in the Cardinals second andthird games but missed last weeks contest following the death of his father --will make his first start.

Naturally, the situation is also causing a bit of uncertainty for coach Dave Clawson and the Demon Deacons as they prep for their ACC opener. “(Bonnafon) was a national recruit who could have gone anywhere in the country, and certainly watching him in his limited action this year, he poses a lot of threats,” Clawson said at his weekly news conference. He has a live arm, is very dynamic and can create plays. Wake Forest snuck past Army 24-21 a week ago.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Louisville -21.5ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-2, 0-0 ACC): The DemonDeacons have endured an up-and-down season so far, losing on the road toLouisiana-Monroe (17-10) and Utah State (36-24) and posting home wins over FCSmember Gardner-Webb (23-7) and Army. Wake Forest has its own freshman quarterback in John Wolford, and hes had mixed results, throwingfor 903 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions in four starts. The DemonDeacons defense, meanwhile, has pitched three second-half shutouts this seasonand ranks 21st in the FBS allowing 308.3 yards per game, thankslargely to safety Ryan Janvion and linebacker Brandon Chubb, who rank 1-2 amongACC tackle leaders.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (3-1, 1-1): Before departinglast weeks game, Gardner had thrown for a career-high 295 yards, hooking uptwice on long scoring throws to emerging receiver James Quick as the Cardinalsbounced back from the previous weeks 23-21 road loss against Virginia.Louisville, playing its first season in the ACC, had opened the season withback-to-back impressive home wins over Miami (31-13) and FCS school MurrayState (66-21). Safety Gerod Holliman leads the nation with five interceptionsfor the Louisville defense, which has held each of its opponents under 300total yards and ranks seventh in FBS total defense (256.5)

EXTRA POINTS

1. The only other game between the two schoolswas the 2007 Orange Bowl, won by Louisville, 24-13, as MVP Brian Brohmthrew for 311 yards.

2. Michael Dyer, the former two-time 1,000-yardrusher at Auburn who had been out since suffering a deep thigh bruise in anAug. 16 scrimmage, had eight carries for 24 yards last Saturday in hisLouisville debut and likely will see more work this week.

3. Wake Forest, which is 6-22 in ACC road gamesover the last seven seasons, follows this game with a date at No. 1 FloridaState.

PREDICTION: Louisville 42, Wake Forest 13