Louisville 20, Wake Forest 10: Fourth-stringtailback Brandon Radcliff rushed for a career-best 129 yards and two touchdownsto power the Cardinals to a win over the visiting Demon Deacons.The defense was stifling for Louisville (4-1, 2-1Atlantic Coast Conference), which sacked Wake Forest freshman quarterbackJohn Wolford eight times, intercepted three passes and turned back WakeForest (2-3, 0-1) on 14 of its 16 third-down attempts. Added up, it wasmore than enough to make a winner out of freshman quarterback ReggieBonnafon, who was 16-of-32 for 206 yards and ran for 46 more in his firstcareer start subbing for injured starter Will Gardner.

Wolford was 19-of-34 for 122 yards for the DemonDeacons, who couldn’t take advantage of three Louisville fumbles and aseason-high 11 Cardinals penalties for 89 yards in suffering their seventhstraight road loss. With the seven sacks, Wake Forest finished with minus-22rushing yards on 23 attempts.

Wake Forest nose tackle Tylor Harris pounced on afumble in the end zone – his third recovery of the game -- after stripping andsacking Bonnafon to give Wake Forest a 10-7 lead with 8:32 left in the thirdquarter and then the visitors took possession at the Cardinal 30 after stoning a Louisvillefake punt run on its next defensive series. But two plays later, Louisvilledefensive end Sheldon Rankins intercepted a Wolford shovel pass, and the Cardinalsscored 10 plays and 69 yards later on Radcliff’s 16-yard, tackle-breakingscoring run with 11:41 left to give Louisville a lead it would neverrelinquish.

Each team turned the ball over twice in a sloppyfirst half, and Louisville also added two missed field goals and eightpenalties for 64 yards. Following their second interception of Wolford –a James Burgess pick in the end zone – the Cardinals marched 80 yards in fiveplays, capped by Radcliff’s 29-yard scoring run up the middle with 3:55left in the second quarter to give Louisville a 7-3 lead at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisville S Gerod Hollimanadded to his FBS-leading total by intercepting his sixth pass of the season inthe second quarter. … Wake Forest has lost 10 of its last 11 ACC road gamesand 14 of its last 16 road contests overall. … Louisville is 79-26 sincemoving into Papa John’s Cardinals Stadium in 1998, and the .752 winningpercentage is the top mark nationally for programs in their current stadiums.