Preview: Wake Forest at Miami

With an NCAA investigation that spanned 2 1/2 years finally completed, seventh-ranked Miami turns its focus toward bowl eligibility as it hosts Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday. The Hurricanes were stripped of a total of nine scholarships over the next three seasons as the penalty for what the NCAA called a lack of institutional control, but they avoided a postseason ban and look to extend their winning streak to nine games as they eye a run at the ACC Championship. Miami, which currently leads the ACC’s Coastal Division, has won eight consecutive contests - the fifth-longest active streak among FBS schools.

The Demon Deacons seek a third straight win after knocking off North Carolina State and Maryland in consecutive weeks following a 2-3 start. Against the Hurricanes, Wake Forest hopes to improve its presence on the road, where it has disappointed this season, according to head coach Jim Grobe. “We played poorly at Boston College, we played okay for a half at Army and we played just terrible at Clemson,” he told the Winston-Salem Journal, “So we just haven’t been a good road team.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Miami -23

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-3, 2-2 ACC): Wide receiver Michael Campanaro, who tied an ACC record for most catches in a single game with 16 against the Terrapins, set a school record with his 217th career reception - surpassing Desmond Clark on the all-time list. Campanaro, who also had 16 receptions against Boston College last year, became the only player in conference history to reach that total on more than one occasion. Nose guard Nikita Whitlock, who leads the conference with 13.5 tackles for loss, was a machine against Maryland, recording five tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hurries on the way to ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

ABOUT MIAMI (6-0, 2-0): Things definitely are looking up from all angles for the Hurricanes, who have not been ranked this high since November 13, 2005. Quarterback Stephen Morris has Miami poised for the big play at all times, ranking fifth in the nation with an average of 16.52 yards per completion. Duke Johnson averages a conference-best 7.1 yards per carry, and his 109.2 yards per game trail only Boston College’s Andre Williams among ACC rushers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series against the Demon Deacons 7-3 and have won six straight meetings.

2. Wake Forest QB Tanner Price became the first ACC player since Clemson’s C.J. Spiller in 2009 to record rushing, passing and receiving touchdowns in the same game in the win over the Terrapins.

3. Miami TE Clive Walford has gained either a first down or scored a touchdown on 22 of his last 24 touches.

PREDICTION: Miami 37, Wake Forest 13