(Updated: MINOR EDITS.)

No. 6 Miami 24, Wake Forest 21: Duke Johnson rushed for 168 yards on 30 carries and scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 53 seconds remaining as the host Hurricanes narrowly escaped an upset bid from the ACC rival Demon Deacons.

Stephen Morris threw for 191 yards and a touchdown for Miami, which trailed the entire game before Johnson’s fourth-quarter heroics. The Hurricanes (7-0, 3-0 ACC) battled back from a 14-3 second-quarter deficit to take their first lead of the game with 5:36 to play but needed Johnson’s second score - and nearly a third - after briefly allowing Wake Forest back on top.

Tanner Price threw for 302 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-45 passing for the Demon Deacons (4-4, 2-3), who dominated early but saw their losing streak against Miami extend to seven games nonetheless. Michael Campanaro had another fine day as Price’s primary target, pulling in 10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown for Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons jumped out to the early lead when Josh Harris capped a 16-play, 79-yard drive that ate up 8:34 of the first quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run. The Hurricanes got on the board on a 34-yard field goal from Matt Goudis to open the second quarter before Price connected with Campanaro from 9 yards out to give Wake Forest its biggest lead of the day.

Johnson’s 4-yard scamper with 5:36 to play gave Miami its first lead of the game, but Price answered on the ensuing drive, finding Dominique Gibson from 44 yards out to put the Demon Deacons back in front with 4:02 remaining. The Hurricanes would answer yet again and, after Johnson was ruled out at the 1-yard line on an apparent touchdown, the sophomore plunged in from a yard out for the winning score on the following play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Campanaro has now grabbed 10 or more receptions in three straight games for Wake Forest. ... WR Tyree Harris had a career-high 95 receiving yards on six catches for the Demon Deacons but left the game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury and did not return. ... TE Clive Walford had four catches for 33 yards for the Hurricanes and has now gained either a first down or a touchdown on 26 of his last 28 touches.