Preview: Wake Forest at North Carolina

North Carolina is one of the hottest teams in the ACC, riding a four-game winning streak thanks to their prolific offense. Conference rival Wake Forest has a chance to spoil the Tar Heels’ momentum with their stifling defense when they pay a visit Saturday.

North Carolina and the Demon Deacons have faced each other more than 100 times, but Saturday’s meeting will be their first since 2012, when the Demon Deacons won 28-27. Wake Forest used its defense to earn its first conference victory of the season last week with an unusual 3-0 scoreline against Boston College, and the Tar Heels’ offensive line will have its hands full dealing with the Demon Deacons’ blitz-happy tactics. North Carolina is averaging 45 points on its winning streak and running back Elijah Hood has scored five touchdowns in that span. Even if they can slow Hood and limit the Tar Heels’ passing game, the Demon Deacons have only scored one touchdown over their last two games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, ESPN3. LINE: North Carolina -17.5

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-3, 1-2 ACC): Quarterbacks Kendall Hinton and John Wolford have split time under center, with Wolford throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions and Hinton carrying a less-impressive 2:4 ratio. Hinton is better on the ground, where he leads the team with 218 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Senior linebacker Brandon Chubb leads the defense with 50 tackles - five for loss.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (4-1, 1-0): Starting quarterback Marquise Williams, who has four rushing scores, has thrown six touchdowns, while backup Mitch Trubisky has five on 24 completions. Sophomore cornerback M.J. Stewart has three interceptions in the last four contests. Eight different Tar Heels receivers have caught touchdowns including Williams, who caught one from receiver Quinshad Davis on a trick play against Georgia Tech last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. North Carolina has not started its conference schedule 2-0 since 1997.

2. The Tar Heels hold a 68-35-2 advantage all-time against the Demon Deacons, but Wake Forest has won six of their last 10 meetings.

3. Wake Forest is ranked 15th in the nation in total defense, while North Carolina averages 471 yards on offense, putting them 23rd nationally.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 27, Wake Forest 13