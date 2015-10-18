FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina 50, Wake Forest 14
October 18, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

North Carolina 50, Wake Forest 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Carolina quarterback Marquise Williams threw three touchdown passes to wide receiver Mack Hollins in a 50-14 romp past visiting Wake Forest on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which extended its win streak to five, is 2-0 in the ACC for the first time since 1997.

Quarterback John Wolford threw two first-half touchdown passes for Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels scored 22 points in a four-minute span early in the second quarter against a Wake Forest defense that delivered a shutout a week earlier at Boston College.

Williams hit Hollins on a 57-yard pass play for the Tar Heels’ first points. After a Wake Forest fumble, Williams ran for a 13-yard touchdown.

Running back Elijah Hood’s 36-yard touchdown run -- followed by a two-point conversion play -- capped the momentum-building burst.

Running back T.J. Logan added a 1-yard run later in the second quarter as North Carolina produced a 29-14 halftime lead.

Hollins caught second-half touchdown passes of 4 and 42 yards. All three of his catches went for touchdowns.

Williams finished 14-for-20 for 282 yards after a rough start.

Williams was intercepted to end North Carolina’s first two possessions.

Wake Forest (3-4, 1-3) converted after the second turnover with Wolford throwing a 1-yard pass to tight end Cam Serigne. Later, Wolford connected with wide receiver Tabari Hines for a 5-yard score.

