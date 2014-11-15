North Carolina State 42, Wake Forest 13: Matt Dayes ran for two touchdowns and caught another as the host Wolfpack became bowl eligible.

The win also snapped a seven-game ACC home losing streak for North Carolina State (6-5, 2-5), which rushed for 362 yards. Jacoby Brissett completed 8-of-19 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and Shadrach Thornton rushed for a game-high 110 yards and a touchdown for the Wolfpack, who finished just 3-9 a year ago in coach Dave Doeren’s first year as head coach.

Isaiah Robinson had a 4-yard touchdown run and Mike Weaver kicked a pair of field goals for Wake Forest (2-8, 0-6), which lost its sixth straight game. John Wolford completed 15-of-32 passes for 161 yards but failed to pass for any touchdowns as the Demon Deacons finished with just 219 total yards.

N.C. State built a 21-3 halftime lead thanks to touchdown runs of 2 yards by Tony Creecy and 1 yard by Dayes and a 7-yard touchdown from Brissett to Dayes. The Wolfpack increased the lead to 28-3 on the first play of the second half when wide receiver Bryan Underwood went 75-yards to score on a reverse.

Wake Forest closed to within 28-6 on Weaver’s second field goal of the game, a 39-yarder. But N.C. State ended any comeback hopes for the Demon Deacons when Thornton scored on a 1-yard run and Dayes added a 2-yarder to make it 42-6 after three quarters before Robinson ended the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, capping a 16-play, 76-yard drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: N.C. State PK Niklas Sade kicked six PATs to give him 317 career points, breaking the school mark of 312 held by running back Ted Brown (1975-78). ... Wake Forest, which entered the game ranked 125th in the nation in rushing offense with an average of 31.4 yards per game, finished with 58 yards on the ground on 35 attempts. ... N.C. State has scored 40 or more points in a game five times this season.