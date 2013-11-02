Preview: Wake Forest at Syracuse

Syracuse and Wake Forest are coming off tough losses – in two very different senses. The new ACC rivals square off Saturday with the visiting Demon Deacons looking to rebound from a last-minute loss to No. 6 Miami. The Orange, meanwhile, were obliterated 56-0 at Georgia Tech two weeks ago before having off last week to prepare for this matchup.

Wake Forest, which led Miami 14-3 in the first half and 21-17 with under one minute left in the game, needs two more wins to become bowl eligible. Syracuse needs a little more help, with Saturday’s contest being a virtual must-win game if the Orange have any hopes of playing in the postseason. The winner of this game will also take over third place in the seven-team ACC Atlantic Division, behind only and Florida State and Clemson.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Syracuse -3.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-4, 2-3 ACC): With three total touchdowns against Syracuse, Demon Deacons quarterback Tanner Price will tie the all-time Wake Forest record for career TDs. A big reason for his success is Michael Campanaro, the Demon Deacons’ all-time leading pass catcher with 277 receptions, who is on pace to break the school’s receiving yards record. Wake Forest continues to get significant production out of defensive tackle Nikita Whitlock, who has 52 tackles with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-4, 1-2): The Orange defense is particularly focused on Campanaro, of whom head coach Scott Shafer said, “He reminds me of Wes Welker.” That said, perhaps the running game should be the focus for the Syracuse defense, as the unit allowed Georgia Tech to rush for 394 yards and seven touchdowns. The Orange have enjoyed success with their own rushing attack this season, averaging almost 200 yards per game behind Jerome Smith (525 yards, 8 TDs) and Prince-Tyson Gulley (352 yards, 4 TDs).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe needs one more victory to break a tie with “Peahead” Walker (77 wins) and become the school’s all-time leader.

2. The Demon Deacons have allowed more than 24 points only once this season – a 56-7 loss to Clemson.

3. The Orange will retire the jersey of former quarterback Donovan McNabb at halftime.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 22, Syracuse 21