Preview: Wake Forest at Syracuse

One week after losing its quarterback to a season-ending injury, Syracuse turns to true freshman Eric Dungey, who will make his first career start Saturday against visiting Wake Forest. Both ACC schools are looking to improve to 2-0 after topping overmatched FCS programs a week ago.

The Orange opened their campaign with a resounding 47-0 triumph over Rhode Island, although fifth-year senior quarterback Terrel Hunt tore his Achilles’ tendon midway through the first quarter. Dungey came on and passed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, saying afterwards that he “felt like (he) was prepared” and that he “felt confident going in there.” The Demon Deacons routed Elon 41-3 behind John Wolford’s three passing touchdowns and one rushing score. “I know we’re better (than last year),” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “I know we have more skill. I know our line’s improved. How much better? I don’t know if one game answers that, but there’s no way we could have done this a year ago.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Syracuse -4.5

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (1-0): Wolford threw for a career-high 323 yards in Week 1 before exiting the blowout in the third quarter - a performance that Clawson called “a really positive start.” The Demon Deacons finished 2014 with the nation’s worst offense (216 yards per game) but got strong efforts against Elon from Wolford and from a defense that limited the Phoenix to 151 total yards and 1-for-11 third-down conversions. Wake Forest returns three starters at linebacker from 2014, including All-ACC preseason selection Brandon Chubb.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (1-0): Both of Dungey’s touchdown passes in Week 1 went to Ervin Philips, while three freshmen - Jordan Fredericks, Dontae Strickland and Jacob Hill - totaled 220 rushing yards between them. Defensively, the Orange matched a school record by allowing only two first downs, and their 64 yards surrendered were the fewest for a Syracuse opponent since 1967. Syracuse forced three turnovers in the first 4:04 of the contest and will look to create similar havoc against a Demon Deacons squad that did not commit a turnover in its season opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wake Forest has the fewest seniors of any FBS team (six).

2. The Orange defeated the Demon Deacons last season behind a defense that knocked Wolford out of the game in the second quarter and also scored a pair of touchdowns in a 30-7 victory.

3. Prior to the Rhode Island game, Syracuse had not recorded a shutout since a 13-0 blanking of Wake Forest in 2013.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 23, Syracuse 16