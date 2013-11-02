FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syracuse 13, Wake Forest 0
November 2, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

Syracuse 13, Wake Forest 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syracuse 13, Wake Forest 0: Quarterback Terrel Hunt had a rushing touchdown and wide receiver Jarrod West threw for a score against the visiting Demon Deacons in the Orange’s second shutout of the season.

The Orange (4-4, 2-2 ACC) enjoyed a role reversal from their last game - a 56-0 demolition at the hands of Georgia Tech - thanks to a pair of third-quarter touchdowns in a game where the teams combined for nearly twice as many punts (23) as points (13). Hunt went 18-of-30 for 144 yards and added 36 yards on the ground for Syracuse, which held Wake Forest (4-5, 2-4) to 4-for-18 on third downs and 213 total yards.

Wake Forest’s Tanner Price was 22-of-54 for only 173 yards with an interception, while Sherman Ragland III snagged 10 balls for 91 yards. Josh D. Harris led the Demon Deacons’ ground attack with 47 yards on nine carries.

Following a scoreless first half, Syracuse initiated the scoring on the opening drive of the third quarter - a 14-play, 75-yard march capped by Hunt’s 6-yard touchdown run. Prince-Tyson Gulley converted a pair of third-and-one runs on the drive as part of his team-high 85 yards on 13 carries.

After the teams exchanged three-and-outs, Price was intercepted by Syracuse defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson at the Demon Deacons 25. On the next play, West got the ball on an end-around, took a few steps as if he was going to run, and then found a wide-open Brisly Estime in the end zone for a 13-0 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Syracuse also shut out Wagner, 54-0, on September 14 and now has allowed 17 points or less in four of its last six games. ... Estime led the Orange in receiving with nine catches for 62 yards. ... Wake Forest, which won two straight games before nearly upsetting sixth-ranked Miami last week, received a game-high 11 tackles from linebacker Brandon Chubb.

