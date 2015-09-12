Syracuse 30, Wake Forest 17

Freshman quarterback Eric Dungey passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns in his first college start as Syracuse posted a 30-17 victory over Wake Forest in Syracuse, N.Y.

Junior receiver Brisly Estime caught the go-ahead 89-yard touchdown pass and sophomore receiver Steve Ishmael added a 53-yard scoring reception for the Orange (2-0, 1-0 ACC). Dungey was 8-of-13 passing while replacing senior quarterback Terrel Hunt, who suffered a season-ending Achilles’ tendon tear in Syracuse’s opener against Rhode Island.

Sophomore quarterback John Wolford passed for 373 yards and one touchdown but was intercepted three times for the Demon Deacons (1-1, 0-1). Senior receiver K.J. Brent caught seven passes for 96 yards and freshman receiver Tabari Hines had seven receptions for 77 yards.

The Orange took a 20-17 advantage when Dungey escaped pressure and hit Estime at midfield en route to the 89-yard touchdown play with 2:01 left in the third quarter. Dungey tacked on another score with 11:17 remaining as he connected with Ishmael on a medium-range throw that turned into a 53-yard touchdown, while sophomore kicker Cole Murphy tacked on a 20-yard field goal with 1:47 left.

Syracuse scored 10 points in the first 53 seconds of the second quarter on Murphy’s 39-yard field goal and a 41-yard interception return by senior defensive end Donnie Simmons to take a 13-7 lead. Wake Forest regained the lead on Wolford’s 6-yard scoring run with 9:20 left in the half and sophomore kicker Mike Weaver booted a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left as the Demon Deacons took a 17-13 halftime lead.

Murphy got the Orange on the board in the opening quarter with a 35-yard field goal with 4:17 remaining. Less than two minutes later, Wolford threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Brent to put Wake Forest ahead.