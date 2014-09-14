Utah State 36, Wake Forest 24: Chuckie Keeton tossed a touchdown pass before exiting with an injury as the host Aggies held off the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest trailed 29-7 at halftime and its only score came on an interception that Josh Banks returned 70 yards on the game’s first drive. The offense was miserable for the Deacons (1-2), who finished the half with a minus-23 yards rushing and three turnovers from freshman John Wolford, including an interception returned 35 yards for a score and a fumble taken into the end zone from 47 yards.

The defense also set up Wake Forest’s third offensive touchdown of the season when Hunter Williams returned an interception to the Utah State 5-yard line on the second play of the third quarter. After two 1-yard runs, Wolford hit running back Isaiah Robinson for a 3-yard score and the Deacons trailed 29-14.

Wolford was sharp on the team’s best offensive series of the game, going 5-of-6 for 71 yards - including a 10-yard scoring pass to E.J. Scott. It marked the third time the duo has hooked up this season as the team pulled within 29-21.

But Utah State (2-10) answered when backup quarterback Darell Garretson hit tight end Wyatt Houston for a 5-yard touchdown and a 36-21 lead. Keeton, who was 20-of-27 for 166 yards and a touchdown in the first half, came up hobbling late in the second quarter and was on crutches on the sideline for the second half.

NOTEBOOK: The Deacons defense was stout against the run, holding the Aggies to 60 yards on 35 carries. … Wake Forest had a minus-25 yards rushing on 24 carries with Wolford being sacked six times for a minus-46 yards. The school team record for fewest yards rushing in a game is minus-47 against Maryland in 1981. … Seeing Keeton on crutches must have sent shudders through Aggies fans; the senior missed eight games last year with a season-ending knee injury that required surgery.