Preview: Washington at Arizona

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon has been the top passer in the nation among freshmen this season and he’ll get a chance to stare down the nation’s sack leader when the No. 18 Wildcats host Washington on Saturday afternoon. Hau’oli Kikaha owns 16.5 sacks for the Huskies and also leads the FBS in tackles for loss (22.5). Kikaha gave Washington a scare when he left in the first quarter of last week’s loss to UCLA, but it was later determined to be a stinger and he returned to practice this week.

Solomon leads all freshmen quarterbacks with 403 completions, 2,816 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air, averaging an eye-popping 28 yards on those scores. His 5-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio is among the best in the nation and, just as impressive, he has yet to lose a fumble. He’ll be up against a Washington secondary that lost its best player when cornerback Marcus Peters was dismissed from the team last week for repeated clashes with the coaching staff.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Arizona -9

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-4, 2-4 Pac-12): In addition to Kikaha, the Huskies are also expected to have linebacker Shaq Thompson back to full-time duties on defense. Thompson has been Washington’s main ball carrier on offense the last three games, but his value to the team has been even greater on defense, where he has scored four TDs. John Ross III, another two-way standout for the Huskies, is one of the team’s most dangerous receiving threats, but he’s expected to spend most of his energy filling Peters’ spot at cornerback.

ABOUT ARIZONA (7-2, 4-2): The Wildcats have a sack specialist as well in linebacker Scooby Wright, who enters the weekend with 13 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. Solomon and Wright are two big reasons why Arizona has a 59-3 edge in points-off-turnovers versus points surrendered. There’s a good chance Wright, who is just a sophomore, will get more Heisman Trophy votes than any other defensive player.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Solomon needs three TD passes to tie the program’s single-season record held by Nick Foles (2011) and Willie Tuitama (2007).

2. The Wildcats rank third in the nation with an average of 27.9 first downs per game.

3. Washington leads the country with seven defensive TDs.

PREDICTION: Arizona 48, Washington 28