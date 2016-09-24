Preview: Washington at Arizona

Ninth-ranked Washington is off to a tremendous start but it remains difficult to judge how good the Huskies are due to an ultra-light schedule. Washington should receive its first test of the season on Saturday when it visits Arizona in the Pac-12 opener for both squads.

The Huskies outscored Rutgers, Idaho and Portland State by a combined 148-30 in three easy wins and have topped 40 points in six consecutive games dating back to last season. "We'll see if we're ready. That's easier said than done," Washington coach Chris Petersen said at a press conference. "It certainly feels better and different when in the fourth quarter you have a comfortable lead, as opposed to fighting and clawing all the way down. That does change things." The Huskies haven't won at Arizona since 2006, but the Wildcats could be without junior quarterback Anu Solomon (knee) for the third consecutive game as they try to post the upset. "You come to this level to play in those games, you want to be one of those top-ranked teams," Arizona coach Rick Rodriguez said at a press conference. "When you play them, there should be a little extra juice because of the attention it will get and because of the challenge you are facing."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

ABOUT WASHINGTON (3-0): Sophomore quarterback Jake Browning has passed for 744 yards and 12 touchdowns against one interception and his nine scoring passes over the past two games are the most in back-to-back games in school history. The Huskies are still waiting for sophomore tailback Myles Gaskin (217 yards, two touchdowns) to increase his production after last season's 1,302-yard campaign, while big-play junior receiver John Ross has 13 receptions for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Washington has been flirting with using standout junior safety Budda Baker on offense but he remains the top player on a defense that is receiving strong play from junior linebacker Azeem Victor (team-best 21 tackles) and sophomore tackle Greg Gaines (team-best 4 1/2 tackles for loss).

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-1): Sophomore Brandon Dawkins, who has passed for two touchdowns and rushed for five, will make his third consecutive start if Solomon isn't cleared to return. The Wildcats are also short-handed at running back with junior Nick Wilson (257 yards, three touchdowns) highly questionable due to an ankle injury, and that would leave freshman J.J. Taylor (168 yards versus Hawaii last Saturday) and junior kick returner Tyrell Johnson - being converted from slot receiver to tailback this week - as the main ball carriers. Standout junior linebacker DeAndre' Miller (four tackles for loss) is questionable with a foot injury while sophomore free safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and senior linebacker Paul Magloire Jr. (team-best 20 tackles) are also playing well.

1. Washington leads the series 20-11-1 and rolled to a 49-3 home victory last season but has lost four consecutive visits to Arizona.

2. Wildcats senior WR Trey Griffey (team-best 153 receiving yards) is the son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

3. Huskies sophomore DE Jaylen Johnson (leg) could play for the first time this season, while Petersen hasn't decided if junior WR Brayden Lenius will travel with the team after his three-game suspension for violating team rules was completed last Saturday.

PREDICTION: Washington 38, Arizona 30