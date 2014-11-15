No. 18 Arizona 27, Washington 26: Casey Skowron kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired and the Wildcats rallied to beat the visiting Huskies.

Skowron, who earlier this season missed a potential game-winning 36-yard field goal against USC, also rushed for an 18-yard touchdown on a fake field goal earlier in the game. Arizona (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) got the win despite a rough day for quarterback Anu Solomon, who completed 17-of-39 passes for 242 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dwayne Washington rushed for a season-high 148 yards and scored two touchdowns for Washington (6-5, 2-5). Cyler Miles completed 20-of-29 for 223 yards and also rushed for 53 yards, and Jaydon Mickens caught four passes for 69 yards for the Huskies.

The Huskies were on the verge of running out the clock when Washington running back Deontae Cooper fumbled on his own 45 with 1:23 left, the third lost fumble on the day for Washington. Arizona quickly moved into field-goal range and Washington called timeout just before Skowron missed his game-winning field goal, then converted his second try through the middle of the uprights.

The Wildcats were within field goal range on the previous drive at the Washington 17 yard-line when Solomon was intercepted in the end zone by Sidney Jones for the second time in the game with 4:25 left. The Huskies had outscored Arizona 9-0 in the third quarter to move ahead 26-21, missing out on a 10th point when an extra point was blocked, which turned out to be big.

GAME NOTEBOOK:Washington LB John Timu, one of the most experienced players on the defensive unit, left with a hip pointer in the third quarter and did not return. … Dwayne Washington’s previous season high for rushing yards this season was 58. … The Huskies finished 12-for-21 on third downs, while the Wildcats were 3-for-15.