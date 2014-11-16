Arizona rallies to defeat Washington on final play

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona placekicker Casey Skowron can now put his late miss against USC out of his mind.

He endured barbs and even death threats on social media after his 36-yarder against the Trojans went wide right in a 28-26 loss on Oct. 11, but he got a shot at redemption Saturday.

No. 14 Arizona, which beat Cal earlier this season on a 47-yard Hail Mary, won its second game on the final play, this time getting a 47-yard field goal from Skowron to beat Washington 27-26 at Arizona Stadium.

“Every time I kick, I think about the USC game,” Skowron said. “But part of being a great kicker is being able to overcome things that happened in the past and just being able to go on to the next kick.”

Skowron also scored on an 18-yard fake field goal late in the first half, while Washington missed what turned out to be a key extra point on a bad snap in the third quarter.

Arizona (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) stayed alive in the Pac-12 South. Washington (6-5, 2-5) still needs a win to be bowl eligible in its 13-game season. The Huskies are 0-5 against ranked teams this season.

That Skowron even got a chance was something of a miracle, because Washington had an opportunity to nearly run out the clock after cornerback Sidney Jones’ interception of Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon in the end zone with 4:25 to go.

The Huskies gained two first downs and, with Arizona holding only one timeout, could have opted to take a knee to run off all but about the final 10 seconds before having to punt. Washington instead gave the ball on first down to running back Deontae Cooper, who was stripped of the ball by safety Tra‘Mayne Bondurant. Linebacker Derrick Turituri recovered at the Huskies 45 with 1:23 left.

“With our chart, we felt like we had to run the ball and get a first down,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “They had one timeout left, and that’s the information we got (from our coaches in the press box).”

In addition to the missed extra point, Washington turned the ball over three times, committed 13 penalties and had a 43-yard field goal bounce off the right upright.

“You make too many errors, too many turnovers, too many penalties ... that catches up with you,” Petersen said.

Arizona, trailing by two points, reached the Washington 17 with under five minutes to play after six consecutive runs by running back Nick Wilson. Solomon then tried to hit receiver Trey Griffey on a pass into the end zone, but Griffey pulled up the route, leaving Jones to intercept the throw in the back right corner with 4:25 to go.

“I‘m just proud of our guys for playing 60 minutes,” Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said. “We talk a lot about not being average because we want our guys to feel special and elite.”

Arizona closed within 26-24 with 13:08 to go on a 35-yard field goal by Skowron, set up by a 63-yard pass from Solomon to Griffey.

Washington trailed 21-17 at halftime but began the second half by recovering a fumble by Wilson at its 44. The Huskies turned that into a 31-yard field goal by Cameron Van Winkle.

Washington turned another turnover -- Jones’ first interception of Solomon -- into a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Dwayne Washington and a 26-21 lead with 2:45 to go in the third quarter. Washington finished with 148 yards on 19 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run.

The Huskies led 17-7 late in the first half but Rodriguez helped his team grab momentum before the break, calling for a fake field goal on a 35-yard attempt. Skowron took a direct snap and ran around right end for an 18-yard score, untouched until after he crossed the goal line with 1:39 left.

“The fake was something we worked on all week,” Skowron said. “We knew we were going to run it; it was just a matter of getting the ball in the right area.”

After Skowron’s touchdown, UW quarterback Cyler Miles’ second fumble -- this time he dropped the ball as he was trying to avoid a sack -- was recovered by Bondurant at the Washington 19 with 33 seconds left before halftime. Wilson went 8 yards up the middle for a touchdown with eight seconds left.

Arizona has had six games decided in the final minutes, winning five.

“I‘m too young to have a heart attack,” said Arizona safety Jourdon Grandon.

“I need a break,” Rodriguez said.

There will be no break: Arizona plays at Utah next Saturday before finishing at home against Arizona State on Nov. 28.

NOTES: Scouts from eight NFL teams were in the press box, including two from the Detroit Lions. ... Arizona CB Jarvis McCall, who had missed two games with a shoulder injury, returned to the starting lineup. ... Washington LB Shaq Thompson, who started the past two games at running back, was back in his usual starting role on defense. He recovered a fumble early in the second half. ... Washington entered the game with a national-best seven defensive touchdowns and nearly had another in the first half, but CB Sidney Jones bobbled and dropped a potential interception for touchdown. ... Washington LB John Timu suffered what was reported as a hip pointer injury with 8:41 to go in the third quarter. He did not return.