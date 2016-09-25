Late burst lifts Arizona State over Cal

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Manny Wilkins threw for 290 yards and a touchdown and rushed for three touchdowns, and Arizona State scored 10 points off two late turnovers for a 51-41 victory over California in the Pac-12 opener for both on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

Wilkins threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jay Wilson to tie the score at 34 with 6:21 left, and the Sun Devils turned two interceptions by Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb into a field goal and a touchdown on its next two possessions.

Zane Gonzalez kicked a 23-yard field goal with 2:55 left and safety Laui Moeakiola returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown on Cal's next play to make it 44-34.

Related Coverage Preview: Washington at Arizona

Webb threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Demetris Robertson with 54 seconds remaining to make it 44-41, but Arizona State's D.J. Calhoun returned a bouncing onside kick 42 yards for a touchdown with 48 seconds left for the final score.

Arizona State recovered a Webb fumble on Cal's last possession.

Webb completed 32 of 56 passes for 478 yards and five touchdowns. A senior transfer from Texas Tech, Webb led FBS in passing attempts and passing yards and was third in total offense entering the game.

Wilkins had 72 yards rushing and scored on a 8-, 1- and 3-yard runs as the Sun Devils overcame a 14-point deficit by scoring 41 points in the second half.

Wilkins threw for 228 yards in the second half, completing 16 of 20 passes.

California (2-2, 0-1) had 643 yards in total offense

Arizona State (4-0, 1-0) had 454 yards in total offense. The Sun Devils are one of four remaining conference unbeatens.

Gonzalez made three field goals, and the 84 for his career are fourth in FBS history. He passed Luis Gonzalez for the school career record with his first-quarter field goal.

Webb beat a full blitz on a 74-yard touchown pass to Tre Watson with 9:06 remaining to give Cal a 34-27 lead.

Cal receiver Chad Hansen had 10 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. Tim White had six catches for 86 yards for Arizona State.