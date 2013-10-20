Arizona State 53, Washington 24

Arizona State 53, No. 25 Washington 24: Taylor Kelly accounted for four touchdowns and Marion Grice scored three times as the Sun Devils defeated the visiting Huskies for the eighth consecutive time.

Kelly passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 and two scores as Arizona State (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) had a whopping 585-212 edge in total offense. Grice rushed for a season-high 158 yards and two touchdowns and also had a scoring reception.

Bishop Sankey was held to a season-worst 22 rushing yards on 13 carries for Washington (4-3, 1-3), which lost its third consecutive contest. Keith Price passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns before departing with an injury early in the fourth quarter.

Sankey scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter before Arizona State rolled off 29 consecutive points. Grice’s 15-yard reception started a 26-point second-quarter splurge and Kelly finished it with a 1-yard scoring run and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Chris Coyle.

Price connected with Kevin Smith on a 70-yard touchdown pass 1:02 into the third quarter but 1-yard touchdown runs by Kelly and Grice gave the Sun Devils a 46-17 lead with 14:56 to play. Grice added a 14-yard run with 4:09 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Grice has 37 career touchdowns, tied with former Sun Devils standout J.R. Redmond for fifth-most in school history. … QB Cyler Miles finished up for Price, who was just 16-of-39 passing. … Arizona State WR Kevin Ozier had a career-best eight receptions.