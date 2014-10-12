(Updated: CHANGES Goff passing stats in Para 2 CHANGES Miles passing stats in Para 3 CHANGES Ross receiving yardage in Para 3)

Washington 31, California 7: Linebacker Shaq Thompson scored his fourth defensive touchdown of the season when he returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown as the visiting Huskies upset California in a Pac-12 Northern Division game.

Cal quarterback Jared Goff, who came in averaging 375 passing yards an outing, was 35-of-51 for 304 yards and had a minus-39 yards on the ground. Daniel Lasco finished with 71 rushing yards for the Golden Bears (4-2, 2-2 Pac-12), who entered the game ranked No. 2 in the nation averaging 50 points a game.

Cyler Miles was 21-of-27 for 264 yards and three touchdowns for the Huskies (5-1, 1-1). John Ross finished with four catches for 118 yards and a score.

The Huskies’ defense, which entered with a dozen takeaways, turned two Goff fumbles into 14 first-half points. Goff fumbled as he tried to dive over from the 1 and the ball landed in the arms of Thompson, who returned it for the game’s first score and, two Cal drives later, Washington lineman Danny Shelton recovered a Goff fumble at the Bears’ 25 and on the following play Cyler Miles hit Joshua Perkins for a touchdown and a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Miles then threw 11 yards to DiAndre Campbell for a score and John Ross took a pass 86 yards into the end zone for a 28-0 halftime lead. Cal scored on its first drive of the second half, a 3-yard run by Lasco.

NOTEBOOK: Cal was coming off a 60-59 victory over Washington State in a regulation game and had scored 164 points in its previous three contests. … Shelton also had a second-half fumble recovery at the Cal 16, setting up a 42-yard Cameron Van Winkle field goal. … The Husky defense also denied Cal a late touchdown when it stopped Vic Enwere on fourth-and-goal from the 1.