Preview: Washington at Colorado

Washington looks to end a two-game losing skid when it hits the road to face Colorado on Saturday. The Huskies have dropped three out of their last four games following the 24-10 setback to No. 14 Arizona State, and they hope to turn their fortunes around by beating the Buffaloes for the sixth straight time. “I think that the most important thing is to stay strong and stay positive,” coach Chris Petersen told reporters. “It’s hard when you’re not winning your games but that’s why we play.”

Colorado fell short in its upset bid against UCLA, losing 40-37 in double overtime after a furious fourth-quarter rally. The Buffaloes have dropped four straight games and five of their last six as they hope to end a seven-game slide in Pac-12 play. “I believe football teaches character, it reveals character and I believe our team has great character,” coach Mike MacIntyre told reporters. “They’ll keep battling and we’ll bounce back and start getting these.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington -5.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (5-3, 1-3 Pac-12): Troy Williams struggled mightily in his first collegiate start, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble while filling in for Cyler Myles. Hau‘oli Kikaha is the Huskies’ new career leader in sacks (31.5) after recording another two in the loss to the Sun Devils, and leads the nation with 14.5 this season. Myles suffered a concussion in the 45-20 defeat to No. 6 Oregon on Oct. 18, but is expected to get the starting nod on Saturday.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-6, 0-5): Sefo Liufau, who finished 27-of-45 for 246 yards and two touchdowns versus the Bruins, set a school record with his 23rd TD pass of the season. Michael Adkins II had one of the best games of his career, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown against UCLA. Nelson Spruce leads the country with 77 receptions and has caught 10 or more passes in three games this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington has outscored Colorado 97-10 in the last two meetings between the schools.

2. The Huskies are 5-0 against unranked teams.

3. The Buffaloes are 2-21 in their last 23 conference games.

PREDICTION: Washington 35, Colorado 31