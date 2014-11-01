Washington 38, Colorado 23: Shaq Thompson rushed for a career-high 174 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Huskies overcame a sluggish start to surge past the Buffaloes.

Cyler Miles went 13-of-19 for 206 yards and two touchdowns while Travis Feeney added a defensive score for Washington (6-3, 2-3 Pac-12), which snapped a two-game losing skid. Dante Pettis caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a score while Kendyl Taylor’s lone reception went for a TD for the Huskies, who recorded the final 21 points of the game.

Sefo Liufau finished 36-of-52 for 314 yards and two touchdowns while Michael Adkins II ran for 109 yards for Colorado (2-7, 0-6), which has lost five in a row. Nelson Spruce, who leads the country with 90 receptions, made 13 catches for 138 yards while D.D. Goodson and George Frazier each caught touchdown passes for the Buffaloes, who committed four turnovers.

Colorado jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Liufau’s 30-yard scoring strike to Goodson and Will Oliver kicked a 32-yard field goal before Washington replied with Thompson’s 24-yard touchdown run. The Buffaloes regained their 10-point cushion on Frazier’s 1-yard TD catch before Taylor caught a 9-yard pass with 53 seconds left in the first half to cut the deficit to 20-17 heading into the break.

The Huskies took their first lead at 24-23 when Pettis hauled in a 28-yard TD pass and extended their advantage to eight when Feeney picked off Liufau and sprinted 30 yards for a touchdown. Washington padded its lead early in the fourth quarter when Pettis returned a punt 87 yards for a score as the Huskies improved to 6-0 against unranked teams.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington leads the nation with seven defensive touchdowns. … Spruce became the ninth player in Colorado history to surpass 2,000 receiving yards. … The Huskies finished with more turnovers (three) than third-down conversions (two).