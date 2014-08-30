Preview: Washington at Hawaii

Chris Petersen, who built Boise State into a national power, makes his coaching debut at Washington when the 25th-ranked Huskies opens their season at Hawaii on Saturday night. Petersen takes over for Steve Sarkisian, who left for USC after taking Washington to four straight bowl games. Dumping tons of money into the program, Washington gave Petersen a five-year deal worth $18 million hoping he can duplicate the success he had as head coach at Boise State, where his teams went 92-12.

Things are going in the other direction for the Rainbow Warriors, who grabbed preseason headlines for all the wrong reasons. Citing budget concerns, Hawaii’s athletic director hinted that the university may be forced to drop the program in the near future. That certainly won’t help in recruiting, an area that Hawaii has struggled recently, resulting in just four victories over the past two seasons.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports. LINE: Washington -17.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2013: 9-4): In somewhat of a surprise, Jeff Lindquist will make his first start at quarterback for the Huskies after beating out Cyler Miles during the preseason. Lindquist is raw, a sophomore yet to throw a collegiate pass, but played in three games last season. Washington must also replace tailback Bishop Sankey, who was the first running back selected in this year’s NFL draft.

ABOUT HAWAII (2013: 1-11): Norm Chow earned great respect in his nearly 40 years as an assistant coach in both the collegiate and NFL ranks, but he hasn’t had much success as the lead man. The Rainbow Warriors won just once last season, against Army, in the season finale. Taylor Graham, a transfer from Ohio State who missed most of last season with an injury, will likely get the start at QB for Chow’s high-octane passing offense which ranked 19th nationally last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Promising freshman Lavon Coleman looks to get the bulk of the carries replacing Sankey, who rushed for 1,870 yards last season.

2. Hawaii lost to Pac-12 teams USC and Oregon State last season by an average of 18 points.

3. Washington was 4-0 in non-conference games last season.

PREDICTION: Washington 40, Hawaii 17