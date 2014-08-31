No. 25 Washington 17, Hawaii 16: John Ross scored a pair of touchdowns and the visiting Huskies held off the Warriors in a shaky start to the Chris Petersen era at Washington.

Ross helped Washington rebound from a 10-0 deficit with a 20-yard scoring run late in the first quarter. He then added a 91-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jeff Lindquist early in the second quarter, helping Petersen, who built Boise State into a powerhouse, to the victory in his Washington coaching debut.

Joey Iosefa rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries for Hawaii, which went 1-11 last season. Ikaika Woolsey was 23-for-42 passing for 207 yards but the 17-point underdog Warriors couldn’t capitalize on several promising drives in the second half.

Hawaii, which hinted in the offseason that it may end its football program in the near future, jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Warriors benefited from a 1-yard touchdown run by Iosefa and a 28-yard field goal by Tyler Hadden.

Lindquist finished 10-for-26 passing for 162 yards but had little success after the break. The Huskies had just one first down in the third quarter and only 119 yards of offense in the second half, most of which came on a game-clinching drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hadden missed a 40-yard field goal before the half when his boot bounded off the uprights. ...The Warriors haven’t beaten a ranked team since 2010 when it clipped Nevada 27-21. ...Washington quarterback Cyler Miles was suspended for the game for a fight in preseason practice.