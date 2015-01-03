Oklahoma State hangs on to beat Washington

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Five minutes from spending the holidays at home, the rejuvenated Oklahoma State Cowboys rallied behind a true freshman quarterback and a new 300-pound offensive threat to finish with flair.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph passed for a career-high 299 yards and two touchdowns and senior defensive tackle James Castleman scored one touchdown made a key pass reception when the Cowboys rolled to a 24-0 lead and held on for a 30-22 victory over the Washington Huskies in the Cactus Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium on Friday night.

“This team has been resilient over the last month,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “They’ve turned this into a pretty good season.”

Oklahoma State (7-6) was the only one of 76 bowl teams to have a five-game losing streak during the regular season, gaining bowl eligibility only after a 38-35 overtime victory over Oklahoma on Dec. 6 in which they trailed 35-21 with five minutes remaining.

“Our win over Oklahoma changed the feel of this team. These kids never quit,” Gundy said.

Rudolph, forced to bypass his redshirt season in the 11th game of the year after injuries knocked out the top two Cowboys quarterbacks, threw first-half touchdown passes of 28 yards to James Washington and 47 yards to Brandon Sheperd, who finished with five receptions for 98 yards.

“It’s been a ride. It’s been a great season,” Rudolph said.

Oklahoma State halfback Desmond Roland rushed for a career-high 123 yards on 32 carries and had his first career 100-yard game, but it was Castleman who scored the game’s first touchdown when he lined up in the backfield, took a direct snap from center and ran over left tackle from the 1-yard line to cap an 84-yard drive with the opening kickoff.

“It’s definitely my top game,” said Castleman, who made 36 starts during his career and led the Pac-12 with three blocked kicks. “These guys are my brothers. I‘m going to remember this for life.”

Ben Grogan made three field goals for the Cowboys, who never led by fewer than the final margin.

Washington quarterback Cyler Myles completed 25-of-38 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, and his 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and ensuing two-point conversion pass to halfback Deontae Cooper enabled the Huskies to close it to 30-22 with 3:29 remaining.

On the next series, Oklahoma State used a 48-yard pass to Castleman on third-and-two to consume most of the remaining time. Castleman, 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, lined up at H-back and was open when his defender fell down.

The Huskies (8-6) got the ball back with 43 seconds remaining, but cornerback Kevin Peterson intercepted a pass near midfield with five seconds remaining.

Oklahoma State had 473 yards, 293 in the first half, and it held Washington to five first downs in the first half, the first coming with just more than nine minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Huskies had 369 yards.

“We got our teeth kicked in on offense from the very start, and there are no good plays when that is happening,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

“They were playing harder than us from the start.”

Mickens scored on a 31-yard reverse on the first series of the second half and wide receiver John Ross had a 96-yard touchdown return after the second of Grogan’s three field goals to make it 27-14. Ross’ kickoff return was the longest in Cactus Bowl history.

“It’s kind of like, ‘Dang, this sucks,'” Washington defense end Andrew Hudson said. “You know, if we would have come out ready, the outcome could have been different.”

NOTES: The Pac-12 was 5-2 in bowl games after the Cactus Bowl loss. ... From Oct. 18-Nov. 9, Washington and Oklahoma State were a combined 1-9. The Huskies had the only victory in that stretch, a 38-23 victory at Colorado on Nov. 1. ... Washington LB/HB Shaq Thompson, NT Danny Shelton and LB Hau‘oli Kikaha were named first-team AP All-Americans, the first time in school history three players were so honored in the same season. ... Washington was 0-5 against ranked teams this season and 8-0 against the rest. ... Oklahoma State freshman WR Tyreek Hill, whose 94-yard punt return with 45 seconds remaining sent the 38-35 victory over Oklahoma into overtime, was dismissed from the program on Dec. 15 for allegedly choking and punching his girlfriend, who was reportedly eight weeks pregnant.