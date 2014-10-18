Preview: Washington at Oregon

The Washington Huskies have lost 10 in a row against Oregon, but they’ve hired someone who knows a little something about defeating the Ducks. First-year coach Chris Petersen, who led Boise State to wins over Oregon in 2008 and 2009, looks to record another upset Saturday when the Huskies visit the ninth-ranked Ducks. Washington lost its Pac-12 opener 20-13 to Stanford before recording an impressive 31-7 win over California last Saturday, while Oregon is coming off a 42-30 win at UCLA.

Left tackle Jake Fisher returned to the lineup against the Bruins and helped the Ducks rush for 258 yards, and he’ll need another strong effort against a stout Washington run defense that allows 3.1 yards per carry. Heisman Trophy candidate Marcus Mariota is completing 69.7 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and no interceptions for Oregon, and he was just as dangerous on the ground against UCLA with 75 yards and two scores. Mariota accounted for 454 yards and four touchdowns in last season’s 45-24 win at Washington.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oregon -21

ABOUT WASHINGTON (5-1, 1-1 Pac-12): Hau‘oli Kikaha leads the country with 10 sacks while linebacker Shaq Thompson has already scored four defensive touchdowns for the Huskies, who rank third in the nation with 24 sacks. Mariota will also have to watch for nose tackle Danny Shelton (seven sacks), who helped Washington limit California’s explosive offense to seven points a week ago. Washington ranks last in the Pac-12 in total offense at 372.5 yards per game, but quarterback Cyler Miles was 22-of-29 for 273 yards and three touchdowns against the Golden Bears.

ABOUT OREGON (5-1, 2-1): Washington’s best shot for an upset is to create turnovers and pressure Mariota, but the Ducks haven’t allowed any sacks in three of the four games that Fisher has started this season. “Fisher is an unsung hero to this offensive line, and the entire team, and he just brings the attitude of finishing guys and playing to the whistle,” center Hroniss Grasu told oregonlive.com. Cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu has eight career interceptions to lead the defense, which rebounded from a rough outing against Arizona with a strong effort against UCLA.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mariota has not thrown an interception in his last 215 attempts, including all 155 this season.

2. Washington’s plus-14 turnover margin leads the nation.

3. The Ducks have recorded at least one passing touchdown in 59 straight games, the longest streak in Pac-12 history.

PREDICTION: Oregon 34, Washington 16